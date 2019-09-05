Accessibility Links

  3. Charlotte Heywood left flustered in sneak peek at new Sanditon episode

There are nods to Andrew Davies' Pride and Prejudice adaptation in this risqué epsiode three clip from ITV's Jane Austen adaptation

Sanditon’s heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) can’t stop thinking about her sneak-peek of Sidney Parker’s “impressive” physique in a brand new clip from episode three of the ITV drama.

Charlotte appears to be contemplating a painting of Sidney (played by Theo James) — much like Elizabeth Bennet does in Jane Austen’s other, more famous novel, Pride and Prejudice — when she’s startled out of her reverie by the appearance of Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Sidney’s sister-in-law.

Mary asks Charlotte if she enjoyed her walk the previous day, to which Charlotte reveals that she went down to the beach to “gather shells” before “time ran away” with her.

“Anything impressive catch your eye?,” Mary inquires innocently as Charlotte has a flashback to Sidney emerging naked out of the sea (a rather more risqué version of the famous lake scene in Andrew Davies’ Pride and Prejudice adaptation).

“Shell-wise,” Mary clarifies.

“Oh, no,” a flustered Charlotte says. “I came back empty-handed…”

The eight-part series, adapted by Davies, is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name and follows a young woman from a quiet village who leaves her home to visit the developing seaside resort of Sanditon.

Sanditon is on ITV, Sundays at 9pm

