Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Avengers: Endgame lands second week at top in Official Film Chart

Avengers: Endgame lands second week at top in Official Film Chart

Avengers: Endgame continues to reign over the film chart, Bohemian Rhapsody returns and IT makes a comeback ahead of its sequel's release in cinemas

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
null

Avengers: Endgame lands a second huge week at number one in the Official Film Chart, hot off the heels of its record-breaking debut last week.

Advertisement

Endgame racked up 101,700 downloads this week, bringing its total so far to 437,000. It remains the fastest-selling digital download film of all time, ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Elsewhere in the chart, Hellboy and Shazam! hold on to their positions for another week at second and third respectively. Captain Marvel refused to leave and jumps two spots to fourth and Tim Burton’s Dumbo reboot drops one place to fifth.

IT (2017) climbs 18 places to sixth ahead of its sequel IT Chapter Two being released in cinemas this Friday, 6th September.

Clint Eastwood’s The Mule returns to the chart in seventh spot, while Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald jumps twelve places to eighth.

Bohemian Rhapsody is also back in the top 10 (again!), rising two places to ninth. Finally, Escape Plan 3 makes its chart debut at 10 following its release on disc. The third film in the Escape Plan series sees Sylvester Stallone star as a security expert hired to rescue the daughter of a tech mogul from her kidnappers, only to find his own girlfriend captured too.

In this week’s Official Film Chart video, there’s a clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves, available to download and keep from 7th September.

The Official Film Chart Top 10

  1. Avengers: Endgamebuy and stream here
  2. Hellboy (2019)buy and stream here
  3. Shazam!buy and stream here
  4. Captain Marvelbuy and stream here
  5. Dumbo (2019) buy and stream here
  6. IT (2017)buy and stream here
  7. The Mulebuy and stream here
  8. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwaldbuy and stream here
  9. Bohemian Rhapsodybuy and stream here
  10. Escape Plan 3buy and stream here

Advertisement

Official Fastest-Selling Digital Download Films of All-time

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. Avengers: Infinity War
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody
  4. The Greatest Showman
  5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  6. Deadpool 2
  7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2
  9. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
  10. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

null
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

spider-man-homecoming-tom-holland-1

When is the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie coming out? Is it in the MCU?

avengers hawkeye

When is Marvel TV series Hawkeye released on Disney+?

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

MarvelGuysnGals

Every Marvel movie coming in the next few years