Why you should watch Euphoria on Sky Q

The kids in Euphoria are definitely not alright. Zendaya stars as 17-year-old drug addict Rue, who is fresh out of rehab and determined to keep using. Meanwhile, her new best friend Jules (played by breakout star Hunter Schafer) discovers the dark side of online dating. And then there’s Jacob Elordi’s jock Nate, a paragon of privilege and toxic masculinity.

A Skins for the iPhone generation, the compelling drama captures what it’s like growing up in a world that feels like it’s on the brink of collapse – and it works.

Fans on the other side of the Atlantic are already calling for Zendaya to win an Emmy due to her brilliant performance. Not only that, but her single with Labrinth, All for Us, which premiered during the last episode, is already making waves.

How can I listen to the Euphoria soundtrack?

With Zendaya’s roots as a singer and Drake executive producing, it’s no surprise the Euphoria soundtrack is so great. Much like the lives of the series’ teens, it’s a rather chaotic but effective mix of old and new tunes.

As well as Zendaya’s hit single All for Us, the Euphoria soundtrack features the likes of Beyoncé, Arcade Fire, Donny Hathaway, Madonna and Lizzo.

