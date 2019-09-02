5 of the best drama shows

Gentleman Jack

Suranne Jones stars as Anne Lister, a real-life woman and prolific diarist sometimes labelled “the first modern lesbian.” Screenwriter Sally Wainwright’s eight-part BBC drama takes us back to the 19th century and introduces us to Yorkshire landowner Anne as she embarks on her campaign to win the heart of Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) – and to secure her hand in (unofficial) marriage. A second series is already in the works.

Watch Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer

Chernobyl

Sky’s TV miniseries Chernobyl is already one of the most talked-about dramas of the year. Centred on the nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Chernobyl energy plant in 1986, this is a tale of the best and worst of humanity: lies and conspiracy and cover-ups, as well as courage and conviction and bravery. Chernobyl stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley.

Watch Chernobyl on Amazon Prime

Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby, leader of a Birmingham street gang called the Peaky Blinders. We’re now on series five of the BBC drama, and Tommy and his family (played by Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and more) have killed and maimed and plotted their way to power, heading up a vast business empire and securing a seat in the House of Commons. But can Tommy keep moving up – or is someone coming to take his crown?

Watch Peaky Blinders on BBC iPlayer

A Confession

Jeff Pope’s ITV true crime drama A Confession stars Martin Freeman as DI Steve Fulcher. In 2011, a 22-year-old called Sian O’Callaghan went missing; Fulcher made it his mission to find her, but his investigation led him to a dangerous murderer – and his decisions on that fateful day ultimately destroyed his own career in the police force. The drama also stars Siobhan Finneran and Imelda Staunton as mothers of two missing young women.

Watch A Confession on ITV Hub

Mindhunter

The stars of Netflix’s Mindhunter are FBI agents who have come up with a brand-new strategy in the late 1970s and early 80s: to interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand how they think, and to use that knowledge to solve new (and ongoing) cases. The first season sees agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) begin their groundbreaking unit and interview some famous killers, and in season two they grapple with the Atlanta child murders and the BTK Strangler.

Watch Mindhunter on Netflix