5 of the best documentaries

Explained

Why do diets fail? How did K-pop become so popular? And could humans actually live forever? These are just some of the questions touched on by this docuseries that explores one topic in each of its short but eye-opening episodes.

With instalments narrated by the likes of Rachel McAdams (Why Women Are Paid Less), Jerry Springer (Political Correctness) and Christian Slater (Cryptocurrency), Explained provides an accessible glimpse into some of the world’s most interesting questions.

The Great Hack

Even if you know the story of the explosive Cambridge Analytica Facebook scandal, The Great Hack offers a gripping insight into the people closest to the historical data breach. Not only does this two-hour film explain how large companies harvest your social media info into a psychological profile, but it offers a sobering warning of how this material could determine future elections.

The Louis Theroux collection

Sometimes fantastically awkward, often tear-jerking, but always thought-provoking, a selection of Louis Theroux’s greatest documentaries is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

And they cover an awful lot of topics: from the filmmaker’s time investigating the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, to the Jimmy Savile scandal, gambling in Las Vegas and even the home life of Chris Eubank.

Untouchable: the Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein

Years after allegedly suffering sexual assaults and rapes by one of Hollywood’s most powerful moguls, women are reclaiming the narrative surrounding Harvey Weinstein. One nightmarish testimony at a time, this seminal film paints a methodical portrait of the Miramax head, abuses of power and the #MeToo movement that followed the explosive accusations again Weinstein (which he has since denied).

Fyre

Remember the infamous “luxury” Fyre music festival of 2017? The one that promised an A-lister experience on a private island in the Bahamas but delivered emergency relief tent accommodation in a gravel pit? This documentary explores the catastrophically bad organisation and execution of that event, one that saw Fyre CEO, Billy McFarland, sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

