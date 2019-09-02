5 of the best comedy shows

This Way Up

Aisling Bea and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan are brilliantly convincing as two sisters in this six-part comedy series about a woman recovering from a “teeny little nervous breakdown”.

Advertisement

At times silly, dark and poignant, the show is written by Irish comedian Bea, who plays a foreign language school worker struggling to readjust to life post-rehab.

Watch This Way Up on All 4

This Country

Created by and starring siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, this hilarious, minutely-observed Bafta-winning mockumentary details life in the Cotswolds for two feckless cousins, Kerry and Kurtan.

Infinitely quotable, the series has amassed a cult following, as it lifts the “Kurtan” on countryside living and the locals’ various antics. Catch up before the third series airs towards the end of the year.

Watch This Country on BBC iPlayer

GLOW

Netflix’s 1980s-set comedy, about a group of struggling actresses who build a wrestling show, had a change of location in the latest, third season, in which Geena Davis joined the cast alongside Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

Packed full of memorable characters and complex friendships, season three sees the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling head to Las Vegas and struggle with the pressures of a nightly live show after their TV series is cancelled.

Watch GLOW on Netflix

Fleabag

You needn’t take our word for it — Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s darkly funny series has garnered critical acclaim, think pieces and water-cooler status across the globe.

Waller-Bridge plays the titular anti-heroine, whose dry humour, cheery guinea-pig cafe and sly asides to camera all belie a deep unhappiness following her best-friend’s death.

Watch Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video or on BBC iPlayer

Friends

We couldn’t have a comedy list without including our favourite Friends, could we? The phenomenally successful comedy series follows a group of six friends living in New York, as they navigate romance, friendship and adulthood.

Start from the beginning and revel in the ’90s haircuts and fashion — not to mention the strong characterisation and Chandler’s frequent sarcastic quips. Could Friends be any better?

Advertisement

Watch Friends on Netflix