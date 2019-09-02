5 of the best entertainment shows

RuPaul’s Drag Race

If you haven’t joined the drag race yet, it’s time to start your engines and get up to speed.

Advertisement

Drag legend RuPaul, joined by Michelle Visage and an assortment of guest judges, sets out to find America’s next drag superstar. Think America’s Next Top Model, only on acid and contoured so sharply you could cut your fingers on it.

All 11 glorious series, alongside its companion show Untucked, are available to stream on Netflix – but we’ve not got long until the competition sashays its way across the Atlantic and over to BBC3 for its very own British version. We’ve heard the UK queens are funnier, filthier and even more outrageous than its US counterparts, so watch out.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race on Netflix

Dating Around

Netflix’s answers to First Dates is far slicker and much faster-paced than the Channel 4 classic.

Dating Around follows one singleton in New York City as they go on five first dates, with scenes from each of them interspersed. It doesn’t shy away from awkward silences and flirting faux-pas, and does see some genuinely heart-warming and empowering moments on screen. With six episodes to feast on at roughly 30 minutes each, Dating Around can easily be your next binge.

Watch Dating Around on Netflix

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

We’ve already had one helping of BGT this year (the 13th series saw Colin Thackery take the top prize), but the talent show is back thanks to its brand new spin-off show, Britian’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The best of British (and Stavros Flatley) will be returning to take on talent from the rest of the world in a bid to impress Simon Cowell and co, be named the ultimate champion and pocket £100,000.

As always, variety is the key – we’ve already seen intensely creepy magicians, operatic theatrics and booty-shaking stormtroopers – with each episode maintaining its magical ability to delight, enthral and appal all at once.

BGT: The Champions airs Saturday night at 7:30pm on ITV. Catch up now on the ITV Hub.

The Great British Bake Off

There’s no show quite as sweet as Bake Off, in every sense of the world.

Great Britain’s most genteel show follows 12 (or in the latest series, 13) amateur bakers as they face a series of challenges in a bid to impress the stony-faced Paul Hollywood and fashion icon Prue Leith and be crowned Britain’s best baker.

The tenth series of Bake Off is currently airing every Tuesday on Channel 4 but for those who miss the show’s halcyon days with Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and national treasure Mary Berry, the first seven series are available to gorge on via Netflix. See who rises to the occasion, and which cookies crumble under Hollywood’s withering gaze.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. Catch up now on All 4. Series 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix.

Strictly Come Dancing

It’s the nation’s biggest and best-loved show, so the list wouldn’t be complete without Strictly Come Dancing.

Series 17 waltzes onto our screens in September, but already Strictly has quickstepped its way to major column inches thanks to rumoured feuds, promotions and demotions and general confusion about who the new celebrities are.

But despite the black clouds, it’s set to be another stellar series, with the feisty Motsi Mabuse taking over from Darcey Bussell on the judging panel and Shirley Ballas hinting at “the most unpredictable pairings yet.” Sequins at the ready.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday 7th September at 7:10pm on BBC1