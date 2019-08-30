When is Stath Lets Flats series two on TV?

Comedian Jamie Demetriou (yes, it’s the scene-stealing “rat-tooth” guy from Fleabag) returns for another season of Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, in which he plays an idiotic lettings agent.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stath Lets flats season two…

When is Stath Lets Flats season two on TV?

A new run of six episodes will be filmed during 2019, to be aired later this year.

Hello. Doing a second series of Stath Lets Flats bless you. https://t.co/QtmjAd8Hqv — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) January 15, 2019

What is Stath Lets Flats about?

Jamie Demetriou plays an imbecilic lettings agent working at ‘Michael & Eagle Lets’, a dodgy London lettings agency run by his father, Vasos (Christos Stergioglou). However, he proves to be a truly terrible employee, even setting one flat on fire before a viewing.

Demetriou’s real-life sister, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), plays Stath’s sister, Sophie, who appears to be on continual work experience at the family firm.

At the end of season one Stath was denied the manager position by his own father, and series two will see him and the rest of the team forced to work under his arch rival Julian (Dustin Demri-Burns).

Of the series’ second season, Demetriou said: “Lovely to have been given a Series 2, mate. Thank you Channel 4 for the ongoing support and faith, and thank you everyone who worked on it. I would formally like to announce that series 2 MIGHT be about Stath and Peter Andre trying to make it in Miami.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “We did originally say no to this, but he just kept turning up, trying to get into the building. Sometimes it’s just easier to give in isn’t it? In all seriousness, we’re thrilled to back Jamie and this gem of a show again.”

Is there a trailer for Stath Lets Flats?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted.