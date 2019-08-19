Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Andrew Scott joins the cast of His Dark Materials

Andrew Scott joins the cast of His Dark Materials

The Sherlock star will play Jopari/ Grumman, an explorer with a secret

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Andrew Scott attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Hall on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The already-packed cast of Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials just got starrier, with the BBC/HBO fantasy drama now adding Sherlock star Andrew Scott into the mix.

Advertisement

Scott, best known for playing the psychotic criminal mastermind Moriarty in the BBC detective series will now take on the role of Jopari/Stanislaus Grumman, an explorer and shaman with a secret who takes an important central role in Pullman’s second novel The Subtle Knife.

Yes, there’s more we could tell you about Scott’s character here but for the sake of non-book readers we’ll keep things spoiler-free. Instead, here’s a picture of Scott with his co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as a fairly relevant quote from Pullman’s book…

In any case, don’t expect to see Scott when His Dark Materials’ first series begins on BBC1 later this year. Jopari isn’t expected to turn up until the second series of the new adaptation (which is when the story of The Subtle Knife will be adapted), and his casting now has only been revealed thanks to the early production of the second series (which is being shot before the first series has even been completed).

In series two Scott will join fellow His Dark Materials newbie Amir Wilson who plays Lyra’s new ally Will, along with returning series one stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Miranda (with whom Jopari shares an important storyline) among others.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials will air on BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about His Dark Materials

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Andrew Scott attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Hall on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-07-15 at 12.40.13

Meet the cast of His Dark Materials

Getty, TL

When is Jack Thorne’s Best Interests on TV?

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

MINDHUNTER

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix