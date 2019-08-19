Andrew Scott joins the cast of His Dark Materials

The already-packed cast of Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials just got starrier, with the BBC/HBO fantasy drama now adding Sherlock star Andrew Scott into the mix.

Scott, best known for playing the psychotic criminal mastermind Moriarty in the BBC detective series will now take on the role of Jopari/Stanislaus Grumman, an explorer and shaman with a secret who takes an important central role in Pullman’s second novel The Subtle Knife.

Yes, there’s more we could tell you about Scott’s character here but for the sake of non-book readers we’ll keep things spoiler-free. Instead, here’s a picture of Scott with his co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as a fairly relevant quote from Pullman’s book…

"So I have summoned you here, and you are to fly me northwards”

When Lee Scoresby met Jopari.@Lin_Manuel #AndrewScott#BehindTheScenes #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/m0Rv6JlzSG — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) August 19, 2019

In any case, don’t expect to see Scott when His Dark Materials’ first series begins on BBC1 later this year. Jopari isn’t expected to turn up until the second series of the new adaptation (which is when the story of The Subtle Knife will be adapted), and his casting now has only been revealed thanks to the early production of the second series (which is being shot before the first series has even been completed).

In series two Scott will join fellow His Dark Materials newbie Amir Wilson who plays Lyra’s new ally Will, along with returning series one stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Miranda (with whom Jopari shares an important storyline) among others.

His Dark Materials will air on BBC1 this autumn