When is the All Creatures Great and Small remake on TV?

Based on the real-life experiences of Yorkshire vet James Herriot, the iconic cosy television series All Creatures Great and Small (1978-990) is returning to the small screen, with a Channel 5 six-part remake (including a Christmas special) scheduled to air next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small remake…

When is All Creatures Great and Small on TV?

The new series will air sometime during 2020 on Channel 5, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the original publication of Herriot’s books.

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

A co-production with the American broadcaster PBS, The Channel 5 remake will likely be set during the 1930s-40s, and will be based on James Herriot’s memoirs about his life and adventures as a vet working in rural Yorkshire.

Sebastian Cardwell, the digital channel controller at Channel 5, said: “James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

“The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life. In challenging times we hope the charming and heartwarming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences.”

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small?

There's been no announcements yet regarding casting, but don't worry, we'll keep you posted.