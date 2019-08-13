Has John Williams’ brother revealed Rise of Skywalker’s runtime?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final instalment of the franchise’s latest trilogy, has so far been shrouded in mystery — even the film’s teaser trailer didn’t reveal much in the grand scheme of things, except that Rey has certainly been working on her parkour skills.

However, despite what we don’t know about the film, we now know that it’s certainly not going to be a short affair, after master composer John Williams’s brother revealed that his sibling has been working on a very lengthy film score.

“John’s started up with another Star Wars,” said musician Don Williams. “He’s got 135 minutes worth of music to write, so that kinda tells you how long the film is,” he added, during an interview with Scoring Arts.

Although it seems highly unlikely that there will be a score playing throughout the entire film, the length of Williams’ score points to an even lengthier running time, potentially rivalling that of The Last Jedi, the longest Star Wars film at a grand total of 150 minutes.

Despite most of the film’s plot details being kept under wraps, the trailer did reveal the return of Palpatine, AKA Darth Sidious (played by Ian McDiarmid) — while the film’s “provocative” title is still open to interpretation…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019