When is Pennyworth on TV? How can I watch it in the UK?

Have you ever wondered what Batman’s butler Alfred was doing in the 1960s, long before he was an ally to the caped crusader? Well neither have we, but nevertheless…

Advertisement

Pennyworth, the new drama series from DC Comics, will explore the path which led Alfred to Gotham City.

Find out everything you need to know about the series below.

When is Pennyworth on TV? And how can I watch it in the UK?

Episodes of Pennyworth air in the USA on Sunday nights on EPIX at 9pm (beginning on 28th July 2019).

In the UK, the series will be available on Starzplay, a subscription service linked to Amazon Prime Video, in the Autumn. We will update this page with an exact date when it has been confirmed by the streaming service.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It introduces us to Jack Bannon’s Alfred Pennyworth and Ben Aldridge’s Thomas Wayne. The former has the Michael Caine accent down to a tee…

Who is in the cast?

Bannon plays the man who would become Bruce Wayne’s loyal manservant, and Aldridge plays Batman’s father.

Emma Paetz plays Martha Kane, who would eventually become Martha Wayne, while Paloma Faith plays antagonist Bet Sykes.

Polly Walker, Ryan Fletcher and Jason Flemyng also star.

What is Pennyworth about?

The series is set in London in the 1960s, and gives us an insight in the life of “Alfie” Pennyworth, a former SAS soldier who decides to set up a security firm upon his return home from war. One of his first clients is Thomas Wayne, who will later become his employer.

Through a link to Wayne, Alfie and his girlfriend get drawn into conflict with a secret society that looks likely to be the crux of the narrative for the season.

Advertisement

Like Gotham, the more direct prequel series that came before it, it is not set in the real world as we know it. “It’s a very different world [to the one we know],” Executive Producer Danny Cannon said at a recent TCA event. “His is the DC version of 1960s London … history is different: It’s not the England we know. It looks and feels like it, but if you look a little closer, [you ask], ‘Why is that like that? Why is that building there? What war is he talking about?'”