“Message!” – Love Island’s Ovie confirms guest-chef role on This Morning

Love Island’s scene-stealing Ovie Soko arrived relatively late into the reality show’s eight-week-duration, but during that time he coined a catchphrase (“Message!), stole the nation’s hearts, and cooked his fellow islanders a series of legendary brunches.

Now the laid-back basketball star has confirmed that he’ll be joining ITV’s This Morning on Thursday as a guest-chef, showing off his culinary skills to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Ovie, who reached the Love Island finals and finished third-place alongside India Reynolds, said: “Message! Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth. They’re daytime royalty after all.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said: “Here at This Morning we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing new talent. Ovie was undoubtedly one of the most popular Islanders this year and so we’re thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef.”

Ovie won’t be the only islander to appear on the This Morning sofa, as second-place finalists Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague will also appear for an interview.

You can watch Ovie on This Morning on Thursday 8th August from 10.30am on ITV