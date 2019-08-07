“14 Love Islands and 34 Bodyguards” needed to stem decline of broadcast viewing, says Ofcom

Public broadcasters remain the home of Britain’s most-watched television series — but even the success of shows like Love Island and Bodyguard last year hasn’t stopped the general decline in broadcast TV viewing, according to Ofcom.

Advertisement

While the average daily viewing of traditional broadcast services dropped by 11 minutes last year, for streaming services that figure rose to 26 minutes, the broadcasting regulator revealed in its latest Media Nations report.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alertSign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The five traditional UK broadcasters (BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4, ITV/STV and Channel 5) clung on to the top spot with a combined 52 per cent of viewing figures, but streaming services are catching up — and the equivalent of 14 Love Island series or 34 additional Bodyguard series would have been needed to “counteract” that decline, claims Ofcom.

“To counteract the overall drop in broadcast viewing since 2017, about 34 additional series of Bodyguard would need to have been broadcast in 2018,” Ofcom revealed in its findings.

Advertisement

“Similarly, although ITV2’s Love Island gained large audiences in June and July 2018, about 14 Love Islands would be required to counteract the year-on-year drop in broadcast viewing.”