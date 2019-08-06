Based on the bestselling book by Gabriel Sherman, US network Showtime’s seven-part series stars Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as the real-life controversial founder of Fox News: Roger Ailes. Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane also star in the drama.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Loudest Voice…

When is The Loudest Voice on TV?

All episodes of The Loudest Voice will be available to watch for UK viewers on Sky Atlantic from 5th September, while the series first premiered in the US in June on Showtime.

Is there a trailer for The Loudest Voice?

It doesn't get more star-studded than this.@RussellCrowe plays Fox News founder Roger Ailes with a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, and @SethMacFarlane. All episodes of #TheLoudestVoice available on 5 September. pic.twitter.com/eZtevP5SX0 — Sky Atlantic (@skyatlantic) August 2, 2019

Yes (above), the trailer features Crow in the role of Roger Ailes, alongside a cast featuring Naomi Watts and Sienna Miller.

What is The Loudest Voice about?

Starting in 1995 and spanning over the next two decades, the series follows television executive and founder of conservative US news channel Fox News, Roger Ailes, who for a time was the Republican Party’s “de facto leader,” and who later served as an adviser to the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

According to a description from Sky, “the series also touches on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career, and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end”.

Who stars in The Loudest Voice?

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, Les Miserables) stars as American television executive Roger Ailes, while British actress Sienna Miller (The Girl) plays Aile’s wife, Beth Tilson Ailes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Naomi Harris (Divergent, Twin Peaks) plays Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson, and Harry Potter actor Simon McBurney plays media mogul Rupert Murdoch.