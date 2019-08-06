The best Star Wars quotes

I find your lack of faith disturbing
Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope
The Force will be with you. Always
I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me
British actors Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Never tell me the odds!
Do. Or do not. There is no try
No. I am your father
Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
When gone am I, the last of the Jedi will you be. The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned
There’s always a bigger fish
I’m just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe
The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm)
The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural
Chewie, we’re home
Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you
British actors Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost
Use the force, Luke
Judge me by my size, do you?
Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever
I sense great fear in you, Skywalker. You have hate. You have anger. But you don’t use them