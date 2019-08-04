When is I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on TV? Who has been rumoured for the line-up? Who will be hosting? What’s happening with Extra Camp?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be back later this year, and after a stellar 2018, the 19th series of the jungle reality show has a lot to live up to.

Things are set to return to normal this year, after the 2018 series saw Holly Willoughby take the reins from Anthony McPartlin, hosting the show alongside Declan Donnelly while McPartlin took time off to go to rehab.

So when can we expect to get swept up in all the jungle antics? Here’s everything we know so far…

When is I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on TV?

It has yet to be confirmed by ITV, but the past few years have seen the show start mid November, with the 2017 and 2018 series starting on the 18th and 19th respectively.

With the show usually starting on a Sunday, we can make an educated guess and say the show will launch on the 17th November this year.

The past three series have been 22 days long. If the 2019 edition follows the same pattern, it would finish around the 7th December.

Which celebrities are entering the jungle in 2019?

Again, it is yet to be confirmed, but rumours are already rife about who will be entering the jungle.

Duncan James, Ulrika Jonsson and Love Island’s Maura Higgins are all names thought to be in contention to head Down Under for 2019.

Celebrity casting executive Micky Van Praagh is starting to craft the camp, admitting that while she acknowledges the show did well last year, she is hoping for something “completely different” for 2019.

Speaking at the BAFTA Masterclass for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, she said: “It’s very early days, but we’ve already started casting.

“I think we know what works. I think of our show as a comedy and so I’m looking for people who are funny and high energy as we know those types of things always work.

“But otherwise you want to do something completely different every year. You’re never looking for the next Harry Redknapp or the next John Barrowman or the next Fleur East. You’ve got to do something different.”

Who will host I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this year?

Creative director Richard Cowles confirmed Ant McPartlin will be back for the 2019 series.

Speaking at the Bafta Masterclass of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, he explained, “We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.

“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried [about ratings].

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”

This Morning host Holly has previously made it clear that she only intended to star in the one series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, telling journalists at the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2018, “This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure.

“I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it.”

The pair have reportedly already started filming promo for the new series, with the Mirror claiming McPartlin and Donnelly filmed them rowing to Australia in a light-hearted skit.

What’s happening with Extra Camp?

Both Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt have quit spin-off show Extra Camp, with Swash wanting to spend more time with his partner Stacey Solomon and their newborn baby, and Moffatt revealing she’s working on a “new mystery project”.

Comedian Joel Dommett, who hosted Extra Camp with Swash and Moffatt, has yet to comment on their departure. It is currently not clear if he will return, with ITV telling RadioTimes.com they will announce the Extra Camp presenting line-up closer to transmission.

Emily Atack, who came second in 2018’s I’m a Celeb is reportedly “in talks” to front the show, with alumnus John Barrowman also expressing his interest.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year