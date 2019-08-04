When is Endeavour season seven on TV?

Shaun Evans is returning as young Inspector Endeavour Mose, in a seventh series by writer Russell Lewis — and this time the series is likely to usher in a brand new decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about Endeavour season seven…

What time is Endeavour season seven on TV?

ITV confirmed that it had renewed the show for a seventh season back in February 2019, and has confirmed that the release date will be at some point in 2020.

What is Endeavour about?

Set in the mid to late 1960s, the series is a prequel to the long-running detective drama series Inspector Morse (starring John Thaw). Endeavour — the title is Morse’s first name — follows a young, junior Morse working as a detective for the Oxford City Police.

Last season saw Morse and Thursday investigate the death of a librarian, with links to a potential widespread criminal conspiracy and the murder of George Fancy (Lewis Peek). The series also saw the debut of a significant facial feature…

“It warms your top lip, if nothing else,” Evans told RadioTimes.com of the ‘Morse-tache’. “It was Russ’ idea, not mine, and I was more than happy to oblige.”

The series took place during the summer of 1969, and as most previous seasons have been set during consecutive years, season seven is likely to usher in a brand new decade, with Life on Mars-esque decor and sets.

Who stars in Endeavour season seven?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s almost certain that we’ll see the return of Shaun Evans (Silk) as Morse; Roger Allam (Game of Thrones, The Thick of It) as acting Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday; and Sara Vickers (The Crown) as Joan Thursday, Fred’s daughter and Shaun’s love interest.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour season seven?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted with any new updates.