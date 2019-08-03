Strictly Come Dancing 2019 confirms Karim Zeroual as seventh celebrity in line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Karim Zeroual as the latest celebrity to join the line-up for 2019.

The 19-year-old is best known for as a CBBC presenter, where he has worked since 2014.

No stranger to the screen and stage, Karim kick-started his career as a child actor, appearing in West End shows including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium and The Lion King at the Lyceum.

Younger Strictly fans may recognise him from CBBC’s fantasy drama series The Sparkle Mystery, where he played the cheeky Sadiq. The show ran from 2011 to 2015, and has since racked up over two million hits on BBC iPlayer to date.

Get ready to rumba @kayzer_1 #Strictly Come Dancing is calling for CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual! ????https://t.co/BmP2AQwDER pic.twitter.com/rg0nSj0jv3 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 3, 2019

Karim is currently filming a brand new travel and sport documentary for CBBC called “A Week to Beat the World”, in which he takes three British children to countries like Guatemala, Brazil and Japan to play the national sports and see if they can beat the locals at their own game.

On being signed for the latest series of Strictly, Karim explained, “To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself!

“I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find! The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!”

Karim joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, social media influencer Saffron Barker, former Corrie actor Catherine Tyldesley and BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell in 2019’s all-star line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year.