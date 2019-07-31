Gemma Collins among stars announced for MTV Cribs reboot

MTV Cribs is coming back with an all-new UK edition this August – and Gemma Collins is among the first celebrities to let cameras inside her home for the show.

The show, which gave viewers a look into the homes of their favourite stars, has been off the air for over a decade, and it is set to launch its British reboot with a slew of reality stars in tow.

A trailer, shared by MTV Cribs UK Twitter account, reveals that Collins, Amir Khan and former Love Islanders winners Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Eyal Booker and Georgia Steele will all appear in the series. Check out the clip below.

Your prayers have been answered… #MTVCribs is BACK!! This time it's completely British! Tune into the SERIES PREMIERE on Mon 19th Aug at 8pm on @MTVUK????????????????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/ATxZTCzJPR — MTV Cribs UK (@mtvukcribs) July 30, 2019

On top of this, Ashley and Jordan Banjo will make an appearance while cameras explore fellow Diversity dancer Perri Kiely’s home.

The series launches on Sunday 18th August at 8pm on MTV.