  3. Mindhunter season two trailer gives first glimpse of Charles Manson

Mindhunter season two trailer gives first glimpse of Charles Manson

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany reprise their roles as FBI officers in Netflix's dark drama

MINDHUNTER

Netflix has released the first trailer for Mindhunter season two — and we’ve got our first glimpse of murderer and cult leader Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman (who also plays the criminal in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

David Fincher’s crime drama focuses on the inception of the FBI’s Criminal Profiling Programme, run by FBI officers Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) in season one.

Anna Torv also returns as psychologist Wendy Carr, while Cameron Britton reprises his role as the unnerving Ed Kemper, a burly killer under lock-and-key, but who occasionally assists Ford and Tench in their investigations.

“The person you’re after has an overwhelming fantasy life,” Kemper tells them both.

“How do we catch a fantasy, Ed?” Tench asks him. “If he’s any good,” Kemper says in response, “you can’t”.

Various scenes during the trailer — and images from the new season — also suggest that the BTK killer and the Son of Sam killer will feature.

You can watch the Mindhunter season two trailer below: 

