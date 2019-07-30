Love Island winner theory has finally been debunked

Love Island fans were convinced they had figured out who would win the 2019 series after one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that every previous winning pair had been standing on Caroline Flack’s left during the announcement.

Advertisement

The fan’s viral tweet included several images of former champions Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and Jess Hayes and Max Morley all standing on Flack’s left in front of a live audience.

Every couple who has won Love Island has been standing on the right of Caroline #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xqxLtubAGt — beth (@bethseager_) July 28, 2019

However, that theory was well and truly debunked this year when Greg and Amber, who were standing on Flack’s right, were crowned the winners of this year’s Love Island over the bookies’ favourites, Molly-Mae and Tommy – the only official couple who had been together the longest.

The moment Amber and Greg found out they were the WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2019! ???????? pic.twitter.com/CHIR72CQ43 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

The winning couple were the bookies’ second favourite, lagging behind Tommy and Molly-Mae. But, the shock win was a reflection of a RadioTimes.com poll ahead of Monday night’s final, which saw 59 per cent of respondents back Amber and Greg for the win.

Amber has been on the greatest journey inside the villa, after Michael returned with Joanna following Casa Amor — only to tell her that he was still interested in her following Greg’s arrival.

Greg’s ‘declaration of love’, which he turned into a poem dedicated to Amber, also impressed fans last night, which may have swung the public in the couple’s favour during the last voting period.

Advertisement

Do you think the right couple won Love island? Tweet us at @RadioTimes