  Love Island first look: Tommy Fury compares himself to a 'brick' as he struggles to learn dance moves for Summer Ball

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury compares himself to a ‘brick’ as he struggles to learn dance moves for Summer Ball

Some of the islanders have difficulty learning a dance — while others contemplate their relationships ahead of the "love declarations"

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep49 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders at the summer ball. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

As Love Island prepares to crown its winning couple, the islanders had one more (epic) challenge to face: trying not to laugh at Tommy’s dismal dancing efforts…

After eight weeks of cracking on, grafting, “messages” and salmon-dives, we have our final four couples, and as they woke up to their last day in the villa, little did they know they were about to be put through their paces with a samba teacher for the annual Love Island Summer Ball…

Predictably, Curtis was happy to show off his pro-dance moves, but some islanders struggled to get their rhythm, with Ovie telling the Beach Hut: “Tommy moves like he is walking in cement!”

Clearly in agreement, Tommy added: “Everyone has got that looseness about them but I can’t grasp it. The other boys are like elastic bands and I’m just a brick!”

But his struggles didn’t end there, with the boys later umming and ahhing at being tasked with penning their declarations of love while the girls enjoyed a shopping trip. Tommy left Ovie in stitches as he asked what the word “impregnable” means.

Curtis told Maura that she was a “beautiful princess,” while she told the pro-dancer: “I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with…”

Ovie told India that her arrival “even had Mr Cool feeling nervous,” while she thanked him for her time in the villa, telling him that everyone “[can] see that you were carved by angels” before adding: “You’ve proven to me that chivalry isn’t dead.”

Meanwhile Greg revealed he’d penned a poem for Amber (“Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…”) and a smiling Amber thanked him for “helping to build me back up” and allowing her to show her softer side.

Tommy dropped his note cards on the floor for his declaration — “I want my heart to speak to you, not my mouth” — and Molly-Mae told him he was “the most incredible dad to our Elly-Belly”.

Love Island: The Final airs at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 29th July 

