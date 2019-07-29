Love Island first look: Tommy Fury compares himself to a ‘brick’ as he struggles to learn dance moves for Summer Ball

As Love Island prepares to crown its winning couple, the islanders had one more (epic) challenge to face: trying not to laugh at Tommy’s dismal dancing efforts…

After eight weeks of cracking on, grafting, “messages” and salmon-dives, we have our final four couples, and as they woke up to their last day in the villa, little did they know they were about to be put through their paces with a samba teacher for the annual Love Island Summer Ball…

Predictably, Curtis was happy to show off his pro-dance moves, but some islanders struggled to get their rhythm, with Ovie telling the Beach Hut: “Tommy moves like he is walking in cement!”

Clearly in agreement, Tommy added: “Everyone has got that looseness about them but I can’t grasp it. The other boys are like elastic bands and I’m just a brick!”

But his struggles didn’t end there, with the boys later umming and ahhing at being tasked with penning their declarations of love while the girls enjoyed a shopping trip. Tommy left Ovie in stitches as he asked what the word “impregnable” means.

Curtis told Maura that she was a “beautiful princess,” while she told the pro-dancer: “I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with…”

Ovie told India that her arrival “even had Mr Cool feeling nervous,” while she thanked him for her time in the villa, telling him that everyone “[can] see that you were carved by angels” before adding: “You’ve proven to me that chivalry isn’t dead.”

Meanwhile Greg revealed he’d penned a poem for Amber (“Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…”) and a smiling Amber thanked him for “helping to build me back up” and allowing her to show her softer side.

Tommy dropped his note cards on the floor for his declaration — “I want my heart to speak to you, not my mouth” — and Molly-Mae told him he was “the most incredible dad to our Elly-Belly”.

Love Island: The Final airs at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 29th July