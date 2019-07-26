Designated Survivor season 4 on Netflix – When’s it on, who’s in the cast and what will happen?

*Spoilers for Designated Survivor season 3 to follow*

Designated Survivor went a bit House of Cards in season 3, with Kiefer Sutherland’s Tom Kirkman getting his hands dirty on the campaign trail as he fought to get elected (for the first time, mind you) as President of the United States of America.

The 10-episode season was its first on Netflix, after the streaming service decided to pluck the show from the jaws of death following its cancellation by US network ABC in 2018.

But will the show be returning for more episodes? Here’s everything we know so far…

Has Designated Survivor been renewed by Netflix?

No, not yet. The show’s renewal will largely be determined by how many viewers binge the show in the weeks and months following its release.

Since late last year, Netflix has cancelled quite a few shows that it deemed insufficiently successful. But seeing as they saw fit to save the show last year based on its ratings and the Netflix viewership outside of the USA (it distributed seasons 1 and 2 to the UK and other markets), it seems there’s a good chance we’ll see another round of episodes, provided there hasn’t been a significant drop off in interest in the extended break between seasons.

We’ll update this page as the news comes in…

What could happen in season 4?

At the end of season 3, Kirkman won the election, having compromised his morals a bit along the way.

Earlier on, he had discovered evidence that his opponent Cornelius Moss (Geoff Pierson) was not involved in the biochemical conspiracy that loomed over the nation, and decided not to release this information ahead of the election. As a number of people on his team are aware of this, it could well threaten his position in season 4…