Everything you need to know about the BBC Proms: tickets, schedules, and how to listen

It’s one of the most prestigious classical music festivals in the world, with this year’s jam-packed schedule featuring everything from Royal Wedding’s cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, to DJ-ing, to graffiti art and a sci-fi night commemorating the 50th Moon landing anniversary, including the soundtracks to films like Gravity and Alien.

From how to buy tickets to the Proms, or how to watch and listen, here’s everything you need to know about BBC Proms 2019…

When are the BBC Proms 2019?

The Proms begins Friday 19th July with First Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, before finishing on 14th September with Last Night of the Proms.

How can I watch and listen to BBC Proms?

If you can’t get hold of a ticket, never fear — BBC Radio 3 will be broadcasting every single note, while BBC Sounds will give audiences ready access to the Proms. There will also be 25 Proms shown on TV this season.

The world famous music festival (in collaboration with the BBC) kicks off with First Night of the Proms, hosted by Katie Derham, while Karina Canellakis returns to conduct the BBC Symmphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Chorus and BBC Singers.

The event airs at 7.30pm on BBC2 before switching over at 8.30pm to BBC4, while you can also listen over on Radio 3 from 7.30pm.

Further coverage carries on over the next few weeks, including the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra on Sunday 21st July at 7pm on BBC4, and the BBC Philharmonic, with its new chief conductor Omer Meir Wellber making his Proms debut, at 7.30pm and 11pm on BBC4 on Friday 26th July. For further details check out the BBC Proms website.

We’ll continue to update this page with further key broadcasting announcements, including timings for Last Night at the Proms — so stay tuned.

How can I buy BBC Proms tickets?

There will be up to 1,400 tickets available for £6 for every Prom, and 100,000 tickets will be available for £15 and under, according to the BBC.

You can book tickets in advance through the Royal Albert Hall for the Proms, but if you find you’ve missed out on one of the more popular events, 1,350 standing tickets are also available on the day every day of a concert, and cost just £6 each.

While some of these standing tickets are available to buy online on the day, the rest require you to queue — so fingers crossed for some late summer sunshine!

How can I buy Last Night at the Proms tickets?

Probably the most sought-after tickets are for Last Night at the Proms. The majority have all already been allocated, but if there are any tickets left over or returned, they’ll go on sale on Friday 12th July at 9am, so set your alarms.