Which Love Island couples are still together?

For some, Love Island was the answer to finding true love. For others, it was just a holiday romance.

Whose relationship has survived since the 2018 series wrapped up? Are any couples still going strong from back in 2017? Which, if any, dumped 2019 islanders are actually making it work IRL?

Find out below…

Love Island: 2019

Danny and Jourdan – TOGETHER

It could be third time lucky for Danny who recently went official with Jourdan after breaking not one, but two hearts in the villa. The 21-year-old model fell for Yewande after joining as a bombshell, but was unsure about her feelings towards him, telling his fellow islanders he felt she was unwilling to be affectionate.

Cue, Arabella – a new bombshell who took Danny for a date and turned his head, leaving him questioning whether or not Yewande really was his type on paper. Clearly not, because his “undeniable connection” with Arabella saw him dump Yewande for the model, only for Anton, Michael and Tommy to send her packing days after they coupled up.

Danny then met Jourdan in Casa Amor and swiftly forgot about Arabella. He coupled up with the newcomer – but the pair were dumped days later after being deemed the least favourite among viewers.

But they’re giving it a go in the real world, telling Lorraine they are “best friends” who are “dating… step by step”.

Tommy and Molly-Mae – TOGETHER

🚨 First official boyfriend and girlfriend alert 🚨 (Anyone else think Tommy was about to propose to Molly-Mae?!) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5JlHw0uBIz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2019

So they haven’t left the island, BUT they are official. Tommy realised that Molly-Mae is the “only girl” for him… after a brief “560 degree” head turn thanks to Maura’s advances which left Molly-Mae fearing she’d lost the boxer to the ring girl. He eventually picked her at the recoupling and they shared their first kiss before going on a horse riding date. He left Molly-Mae in tears after revealing he had remained loyal – and with her favourite toy Ellie-Belly – during Casa Amor before roping in BFF Curtis to help him ask her to be his girlfriend. They later dropped the L-bomb under the duvet.

Anna and Jordan – TOGETHER

This duo came close to leaving the island in the latest dumping after they found themselves in the bottom three, hours after Jordan asked Anna to be his “chick”. The model told the boys he was planning to take Anna on a tour of the villa to relive their biggest moments from where they had their first kiss to up on the terrace when Anna realised she had made a mistake in coupling up with Ovie. They’re looking forward to life on the outside… but will they survive?

Love Island: 2018

Jack and Dani – SPLIT

After a holiday in Thailand, and just one day after the launch of Dani’s debut book, Jack announced that the pair had broken up for good, telling fans on Instagram that they will “always have love for each other” but “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

It came four months after Dani announced the Love Island 2018 winners had “sadly decided to part ways,” after an “incredible 6 months”. But her dad Danny Dyer later told Jonathan Ross on his ITV talk show that his daughter had simply got emotional, had a “row” and posted the statement to “punish” Jack, and insisted they were “sweet”. But the pair were soon reported to be on “rocky ground” after a source told The Sun that their relationship was under strain following a series of rows, with Dani tweeting “Thank u, next,” in a now-deleted post, referencing Ariana Grande’s song about her exes.

At the time they slapped down any split speculation by posting a series of loved-up snaps while holidaying in Rome before reuniting – just in time for the release of their ITVBe spin-off show, Life After Love Island.

Explaining their split on the show, Dani said: “I’d rather just be honest and say I f****d up. Can I just do that, please? I’m just going to say I f****d up. I didn’t realise how much it would affect you, Jack, I genuinely didn’t. Obviously, I thought we was over.”

The pair were then on shaky ground once more, after Dani’s mother was spotted moving her daughter’s things out of her shared flat with Jack after he admitted to a cocaine binge while she was away filming her Kilimanjaro trek for Comic Relief.

Dani is now back with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Adam and Zara – SPLIT

Let’s be honest – Adam finding love on Love Island seemed unlikely. But that’s exactly what happened after he ‘recoupled’ with Zara on ‘the outside’. But it was short-lived, with Zara confirming their split on Instagram in the wake of reported rows following Adam’s night out with fellow Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird.

“I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways,” she wrote. “I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

Adam denied he had been unfaithful, but later sparked a backlash after posting an Instagram video of him firing a gun, with the initial caption “Thank u, next” – with many taking the Ariana Grande reference as a dig at Zara. He later edited the post and said he cares “a hell of a lot” for Zara.

Kaz and Josh – SPLIT

Kaz and Josh, who placed third, were initially gushy about their newfound feelings on Instagram. Josh posted that “finding love has never been so easy”, while Kaz captioned the same image on her account with: “3rd place with my dreamy boyfriend I could not be more grateful.”

But while we thought these two were going to be in it for the long haul, the pair seemingly announced their split on Instagram in February, one week after fellow Love Island finalists Megan and Wes parted ways.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey,” Kaz posted. “Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.” Josh appeared to confirm the news by posting a sad face emoji under the photo.

Megan and Wes – SPLIT

Fourth placed couple Megan and Wes were still together in the Christmas special… but split weeks later following tensions between Megan and Wes’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Megan accused Vanessa of using her break-up with her then-boyfriend as a way of getting herself publicity and added that she believed Vanessa had treated her coldly. “Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe,” she posted on Instagram before Wes defended reports that Megan was ‘miserable’ and slammed a Strictly-style Dancing on Ice curse as “absolute b******s.”

But days laterMegan announced the couple’s split on Instagram, telling fans they had “been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate.”

In a bizarre twist, she said despite “consciously uncoupling” they will continue to “co-parent” their hamster.

Laura and Paul – SPLIT

Despite posting loved-up pictures on Instagram with the not-so-catchy nickname ‘Paura’ Laura and Paul never made it girlfriend/boyfriend official, and eventually called time on the relationship two months after finishing in second place. In an interview with OK! Magazine Laura revealed her regrets over the break-up, which occurred after Paul returned from Burning Man festival.

“I was hoping that when he came back [from holiday] we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn’t happen,” she revealed.

Paul told The Sun: “We weren’t compatible for each other. I knew I had to be 100 per cent sure about it because you know – the next person you’re with could potentially be your wife; you don’t want to be unsure about it. We aren’t friends now – we haven’t spoken, it is a sore subject. But I told her I would be there for her if she needed me.”

Jack and Laura – SPLIT

There were signs of trouble in paradise early on for New Jack and New Laura who never really went official despite “exclusively dating.”

The pair faced questions in August after Laura shared a quote on Instagram that led some fans to question whether the pair were still together. Shortly after they confirmed the split in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

“Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together,” Laura said. “[I] feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Georgia and Sam – SPLIT

These two had countless ups and downs during their time in the villa before eventually deciding to follow their hearts by refusing to recouple and instead leave the show together. Now that’s loyalty for you.

They made it official on Good Morning Britain (who said romance was dead?) and decided to move in together, sharing Instagram stories of their “new little pad”. But they split months later, hours after putting on a loved-up display at the ITV Palooza in October.

The pair announced the news on Twitter and Instagram before becoming engaged in a war of words after Sam claimed Georgia was unfaithful. Georgia hit back saying she went to a former boyfriend’s house and stayed over – in the spare room.

I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best 😔 — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) October 17, 2018

But Sam accused his Love Island girlfriend of leading a “double life,” telling The Sun: “I looked at her phone and found messages she sent to her mates and one of them had a selfie of her in bed with her ex and she put the word ‘oops’ and joked about it and I thought that’s not right. My gut feeling was found to be true. She’s not the person I thought she was.”

Charlie and Ellie – SPLIT

It all started so well.

Weeks after leaving the villa together, the pair enjoyed a trip to Monaco onboard a fancy boat. Alright for some, eh?

But a Mail Online report later alleged that the pair had a ‘huge row’ at the filming of Love Island: the Reunion, with Ellie later confirming she was angry at Charlie for drinking with Frankie Foster prior to the show.

After a series of reported rows, they confirmed their split, with Charlie writing on his Instagram Story: “Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her the best!”

In her own Instagram story, Ellie said that although she wasn’t the “perfect girlfriend”, she “adored Charlie from the bottom of my heart”. She added: “I know everybody is waiting for a comment from me on this whole situation but I really just don’t know what to say.”

Samira and Frankie – SPLIT

Although we didn’t get to see much of their relationship on screen, Samira and Frankie were super loved up. So much so that she didn’t want to continue her Love Island journey without him, and walked once he’d been voted out.

The two made it boyfriend/girlfriend official – but sadly, in August, they called time on their relationship with a rep for Samira telling RadioTimes.com that she would be “taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.”

The statement came amid footage posted online which appeared to show Frankie getting up close and personal with a girl at a nightclub in Kent during a personal appearance.

Love Island: 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – SPLIT

Aside from the odd recoupling drama, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seemed to be the perfect match.

It was no surprise that the pair won the hearts of the nation and were voted Love Island winners, scooping (and then fairly splitting) the £50,000 prize money.

But sadly in December the two announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate,” a statement read. “Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – TOGETHER

After a string of unsuccessful dates and a break up with Jonny Mitchell after that feminism row , it looked like Camilla was destined to be unlucky in love.

And then a whole 31 days after she entered the villa, in came Jamie Jewitt. The pair quickly became a fan favourite and ended up finishing the series as runners-up.

We’re pleased to say they are still as loved-up as ever and even went into business together. Jamilla really is for keeps – with the pair moving in together on February 2019 with their two adorable puppies, Audrey and Gus.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – SPLIT

These two were on and off more than a light switch during their time in the villa, and leaving didn’t bring them closer. The pair starred in their own ITVBe spin-off, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On, in which they rowed, rowed and rowed again – until they finally parted ways.

Olivia hinted there could be a potential reconciliation, saying: “I still protest that Chris’ and I is the greatest love story and there is yet to be more chapters.”

But they later became embroiled in a bitter Twitter spat after Olivia accused her ex of taking a swipe as he offered support to Love Island series four pal Sam Bird following his break-up with Georgia Steel.

Calling him a “bitter ex” on social media, Chris quickly hit back – plugging Olivia’s appearance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Hard to work out… So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently… I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all. 🤦🏼‍♂️ some people eyy. Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 21, 2018

But Olivia chose to “clap back” to Chris – and couldn’t help labelling him as “bitter” once again, before claiming he was after a spot on the show.

Also Thanks for the @CelebsGoDating shout out too, very big of you, when everyone knows you were in that office the day before me, asking for the job 😜 — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) October 21, 2018

Chris then retweeted a comment about “ignoring toxic people”. Seems the love between these two is very much lost.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – SPLIT

After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. And no, we couldn’t believe it either.

After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

Meanwhile, Gabby shared a tweet saying she was in “shock” at what had happened.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie – SPLIT

This one wasn’t such a shock. About 3.7 seconds after leaving the villa, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie went their separate ways – and it seems that Montana was the one who instigated it.

Speaking to The Sun soon after, Alex said: “She made me single, so now I am. I’ve got no pressure now and I can just focus on myself and do the best I can.”

He added: “I had super strong feelings for her in the villa and when we came out. I was gutted when she ended it, I wasn’t expecting it. It was more her, I was willing to fight. I was going to cancel PAs but she’s a strong woman, she wanted to do her own thing.”

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – TOGETHER

They might’ve been the first to be kicked out of the villa, but Jess and Dom haven’t let that stop them.

In fact, the pair created one of the naffest moments in TV history when they were ‘married’ (sort of) by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day 2018 while wearing swimwear.

Their GMB wedding wasn’t legally binding (who knew?) so the pair officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, with a select few guests and OK! magazine.

Turns out love isn’t dead after all.

And now, the happy couple are expecting their first child, with the pair breaking the news on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the first scan, followed by two polaroids of the pair, Jess captioned the post, “The best is yet to come.”