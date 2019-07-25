Should ITV bring back Celebrity Love Island?

It’s a jump-in-the-pool kind of scenario. ITV2’s hugely successful reality series Love Island has been commissioned for TWO series for UK viewers in 2020, with a brand new show set in South Africa airing earlier in the year ahead of the normal summer series.

The show is now the most watched UK programme in the coveted 16-34 demographic — and another series means that there’s now set to be twice the amount of drama, gossip, Casa Amor angst and, of course, a healthy dose of cracking on, with not one but two batches of Island hopefuls on the lookout for love.

“In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location,” said Paul Mortimer, the broadcaster’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions.

But as the series producers increasingly seem to select Island contestants based on their (often massive) social media followings, is the next step to resurrect Celebrity Love Island, which was axed over a decade ago? As Love Island becomes more mainstream, could it morph into the next Strictly Come Dancing, with celebs vying for a chance on the show? And should it? Tell us what you think below.