Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance to drop first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance to drop first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

"I feel the need... the need for speed!"

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance to discuss "Top Gun: Maverick" during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic Con to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-anticipated sequel to his 1986 action film.

Advertisement

Cruise has reprised his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is now working as a flight instructor at the Top Gun school, where he oversees the training of Bradley (Miles Teller), son of Pete’s late flying partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Cruise was introduced in Hall H by the late-night host and comedian Conan O’Brien, before he appeared onstage to cheers from the crowd.

“I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’,” he said of the sequel. “Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you.”

The trailer features fighter pilots in training and performing various airborne stunts. “Everything you see in this film is very real,” Cruise said of the aerial acrobatics.

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, who played Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky in the original Top Gun film.

Advertisement

You can watch the trailer below: 

Tags

All about Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Top Cruise in Top Gun

Tom Cruise shares teaser snap as Top Gun 2 begins production

(GERMANY OUT) Tom Cruise, Schauspieler, USA, - als Pete Mitchell im Film `Top Gun'; R: Tony Scott, - USA 1985 (Photo by Röhnert/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel is pushed back almost a year

76691

Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is happening

imagenotavailable1

Tom Cruise: We have been “talking about” Top Gun II