The Bafta-winning comedy drama Cold Feet, which follows five friends in their fifties, is returning to our screens for a ninth season next year — with stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all set to return to Manchester for another series.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Cold Feet season nine…

When is Cold Feet season nine on TV?

The Bafta-winning comedy drama will begin shooting later this year, with the show set to return to ITV in 2020.

What will happen in Cold Feet season nine?

At the end of series eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was receiving cancer treatment, with the support of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had also just faced the death of her friend and fellow patient Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” creator Mike Bullen said of Jenny’s storyline. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

Meanwhile the gang had just learnt about the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt), while David (Robert Bathurst) was attempting to put his life back together after difficulties at work.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of production company Big Talk, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Cold Feet season nine?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted about any updates.