How many films are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Where can I watch the movies, best vlogs and interviews plus find the soundtracks?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us 23 movies so far – in fact, if you took the time to watch them back to back it would take you almost 3,000 minutes to watch the adventures of Captain America, Thor, Hulk and the rest of Marvel gang.

Advertisement

Thankfully, many of the films are available to stream, so if the events of Avengers: Endgame left you baffled, there’s plenty of opportunity to swot up on all those back stories.

Some of the best MCU offerings can be found on Sky Cinema right now, including Ant-Man And The Wasp, Black Panther, Thor Ragnarok, Guardians Of The Galaxy, all three Iron Man movies and, of course, Avengers: Infinity War.

What’s the best way to watch the Marvel movies?

If you have Sky Q, you can seamlessly flick between Sky Cinema and Netflix to up your selection, via the Ultimate On Demand package: right now that includes the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Ant-Man, Spider-Man Homecoming and Hulk – giving you access to a total of 12 MCU movies on one subscription.

Of course, if your family includes younger viewers who might not be ready for The Snap, Netflix is also host to child-friendly versions of the MCU, including LEGO Avengers Reassembled!, while Netflix’s Marvel Defenders series sees Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to tackle a sinister plot that threatens New York City.

With Sky Q, moving between Sky channels and Netflix couldn’t be easier: just select Netflix from the list of apps on the main menu and you’re ready to go.

What is Ultimate On Demand? Ultimate On Demand is the new TV Entertainment pack from Sky that brings Sky Box Sets and Netflix content together in one place and at a single price. Ultimate On Demand is available for both new and existing Sky Q customers alongside either the Sky Q Entertainment or Sky Q experience/Multiscreen packs. Sky Q Entertainment lets you watch Netflix in HD on up to two screens at the same time, while Sky Q experience/Multiscreen lets you watch Netflix in Ultra HD on up to four screens at the same time.

What Marvel movies are coming next?

There are currently another eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films in development, from the Black Widow prequel to the long-awaited follow up to Black Panther, where we’ll once again visit the people of Wakanda, including T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright).

How do I find the best Marvel content on YouTube and Spotify?

And, if you’re looking for a real deep dive into what these films have to offer, as well as some fantastic and insightful insider info from cast and crew, YouTube is very much your friend. Whether it’s interviews with Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya or Jake Gyllenhaal, cooking tips with superhero super fan Kevin Smith, or a documentary on the origins of the most kick-ass female crime fighters, Marvel’s official YouTube channel is the place to visit. (Hey, 13million subscribers can’t be wrong!)

But watching YouTube doesn’t have to mean squinting at your phone’s tiny screen: Sky Q lets you view amazing YouTube content through your TV in crystal-clear quality. Getting to the platform couldn’t be easier: You can access the YouTube app from the Apps section on your Sky Q box. There, you can watch all the latest Vlogs, music videos, channels and more.

Having had your fill of great movie content, don’t blame us if you pick up the odd earworm or two. Whether it’s Tony Stark’s AC:DC fixation or Starlord’s love of ELO and Cat Stevens, the Marvel films may leave you with a hunger for more great music.

Thankfully, many of the movies’ soundtracks are available on Spotify as official Marvel playlists (yes, they even have one for Captain Marvel, featuring Nirvana and Heart). There’s a Sky Q app for Spotify too, meaning you can access your playlists (or create new ones) through your Sky Q box, turning your TV into the ultimate Awesome Mix. You can either access your existing Spotify account through Sky Q, or set up a new account to include your Spotify subscription in your Sky bill.

Whether it’s catching up on what you’ve missed, checking out the wider Marvel universe or getting ahead of forthcoming releases, it’s all there at the touch of a button – or a voice command – with Sky Q. What could be easier than that?

Advertisement

Find out more about Sky Q and Ultimate On Demand here