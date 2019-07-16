What is Zendaya teen drama Euphoria about and how can I watch it?

From teenage drug addicts to sexual predators and nonconsensual-sex tapes, HBO’s Drake-produced teen drama Euphoria doesn’t shy away from showing the bleaker side to Generation Z — and plenty of full-frontal male nudity.

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins.

Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria…

When is Euphoria on TV?

The teen series will premiere on Now TV and Sky Atlantic on Tuesday 6th August, with episodes airing weekly on Sky Atlantic every Tuesday at 10pm. The series will also be available to watch on-demand.

What is Euphoria about?

The series follows a complex group of teen characters, each of whom seems to be concealing something, from others or themselves, and who are all attempting to navigate high school.

Rue, a teen drug addict whose stint in rehab has only taught her how better to hide her addiction, is the show’s protagonist and narrator. She the other main characters: her new best friend, young trans woman Jules Vaughn; Nate, a repressed ‘popular’ boy; and Kat, who is leading a double-life online.

Who stars in Euphoria?

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya leads the young cast as protagonist Rue Bennett. You may also recognise the former Disney star from her role as a trapeze artist in The Greatest Showman.

Also joining the cast are transgender actress Hunter Schafer as Jules; The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi as Nate; and influencer model Barbie Ferreira as Kat.

Is there a trailer for Euphoria?

Yes there is, right here:

There’s also a teaser that shows Rue (Zendaya) high on drugs and the corridor literally spinning around her…

… and you can checking out the scene breakdown of that moment below.