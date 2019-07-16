Latest Amazon Prime Day 2019 gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day is good news for gamers. The 48-hour online sale runs from 15th to 16th July and features deals and discounts on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles and XBox One games.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access their Prime Day deals – but you can sign up to a free trial in seconds.

See below for the best Prime Day deals on consoles and games – and check back for updates… Amazon Prime Day 2019 best deals

PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99 , £219.99 – View deal

, PS4 500GB Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £249.99 , £219.99 – View deal

, PS4 Pro 1TB (Black) + Extra DS4 (Black) – £393.99 , £299.99 – View deal

, PS4 500GB with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle (PS4) (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) – £299.99 , £219.99 – View deal

, Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB White (PS4) + Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller – £392.65 , £299.99 – View deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £320.98 , £289.99 (-10%) – Buy now

, (-10%) – Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – £326.99 , £299.99 (-8%) – Buy now

, (-8%) – Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Super Smash Bros – Ultimate – £324.98 , £299.99 (-8%) – Buy now

, (-8%) – Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition – £329.98 , £299.99 (-9%) – Buy now

, (-9%) – Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & New Super Mario Bros. – £321.98 , £289.99 (-10%) – Buy now

