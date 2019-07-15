What is Amazon Prime Day 2019? How it works and the best deals around

Amazon’s Prime Day has loads of offers available for TV and tech lovers, but what exactly is it?

Advertisement

Now celebrating its fifth birthday, the annual extravaganza of online deals is basically a smaller Black Friday.

You can expect big discounts and new product releases from amazon.co.uk (and some other retailers) – along with entertainment broadcasts live from New York, Las Vegas and London featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more.

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

This year’s event starts on 15th July and runs until 16th July with one million or so deals available over 48 hours.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day launched in 2015. Last year the original 24 hour window was extended to 36 hours (the longest time yet). Now the deals will run for 48 hours.

How can I access Amazon Prime Day deals?

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access Amazon’s Prime Day deals – but if you’re not already a member you can easily sign up to a free trial.

There’s also a Student membership for six months. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 per month and £79 a year.

All the deals are available online at: www.amazon.co.uk/primeday.

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 per month or £79 a year. You get free same day delivery as part of your membership, 8,000 e-books as well as Amazon Prime video and music. You can also sign up for a 30 day trial.

The best seller last year was the Amazon Fire Stick as well as the Bosch Drill in the UK. You can check out the daily deals here.

Which other retailers are taking part in Amazon Prime Day?

Other retailers, including Nordstrom, Curry’s and Dell, will offer competing deals on Prime Day. For example, eBay’s Crash Sale will take place on July 15th – its name is a dig at Amazon whose website crashed on Prime Day last year.

Can I access Amazon Prime Day from outside of the UK?

Yes, Prime Day is an international shopping event occurring across 18 countries across Europe, Asia and North America, plus, for the first time ever, the United Arab Emirates.

How can I shop more ethically on Prime Day?

If you shop directly through smile.amazon.co.uk, Amazon will donate 0.05% of the net purchase price of selected items to a charity of your choice, from over ten thousand options.

How do I find the best deals?

Keep checking back for daily deals – these are the offers that are usually released in the lead up to Prime Day. Amazon will push the new hero deals.

Track new deals –If you look at your Amazon App it allows early deal viewing. You can preview, track and shop for the limited time lightning deals as well as set up alerts for things you know you’ll want.

Categories – deals are sorted by the most-shopped for, so look at the categories to refine your search.

Advertisement

Lightning deals – you have to keep checking back for lightning deals to get the best ones. These are the discounted deals that are only available for a set time and limited amounts.