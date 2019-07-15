Latest Amazon Prime Day 2019 gaming deals
The biggest deals and discounts on PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles, and XBox One games
❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Amazon Prime Day is good news for gamers. The 48-hour online sale runs from 15th to 16th July and features deals and discounts on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles and XBox One games.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access their Prime Day deals – but you can sign up to a free trial in seconds.
See below for the best Prime Day deals on consoles and games – and check back for updates…
Best Prime Day deals on PlayStation 4 consoles
- PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 – View deal
- PS4 500GB Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 – View deal
- PS4 Pro 1TB (Black) + Extra DS4 (Black) – £393.99, £299.99 – View deal
- PS4 500GB with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle (PS4) (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) – £299.99, £219.99 – View deal
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB White (PS4) + Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller – £392.65, £299.99 – View deal
Best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch consoles
- Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £320.98, £289.99 (-10%) – Buy now
- Nintendo Switch (Grey) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – £326.99, £299.99 (-8%) – Buy now
- Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Super Smash Bros – Ultimate – £324.98, £299.99 (-8%) – Buy now
- Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & Super Mario Maker 2 Ltd Edition – £329.98, £299.99 (-9%) – Buy now
- Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit & New Super Mario Bros. – £321.98, £289.99 (-10%) – Buy now
Best Prime Day PS4 and XBox One video games deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – £39.99, £21.99 (-45%) – Buy now
- FIFA 19 (PS4) – £37.99, £17.99 (-53%) – Buy now
- Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) – £31.99, £26.99 (-16%) – Buy now
- Assassins Creed Odyssey (Xbox One) – £24.99, £19.99 (-20%) – Buy now
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One) – £26.99, £16.99 (-37%) – Buy now
Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about