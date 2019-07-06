Accessibility Links

Is Seinfeld on Netflix?

Where to watch and stream Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David's sitcom hit Seinfield

SEINFELD -- Season 9 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Andrew Eccles/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) TG

While Seinfield ended its run 21 years ago (yes, we feel old too) it still holds a special place in our hearts and comedy sitcom history.

The creation of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David and running on NBC in the US from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld is one of the best-loved and most-celebrated sitcoms in American television history.

Set in an around an apartment block in New York, the show stars Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself as he goes about his daily life. It co-stars best friend Jason Alexander as Jerry’s best friend George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes and Michael Richards Cosmo Kramer, the strange neighbour from across the hall.

Widely regarded by television critics as one of the most influential comedies of the modern era, the cast and crew have gone on to many different successful projects – perhaps most notably Larry David as the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as star of Veep.

Re-runs of the show have ensured Jerry Seinfield is one of the wealthiest actors around, so it isn’t that surprising that people are still searching for where to watch the show.

How to watch Seinfeld online

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

Hulu – Buy now

Cast of Seinfeld in potrait image.

Is Seinfield on Netflix UK?

At present, sadly Seinfeld isn’t available on Netflix in the UK. Sony Pictures own the show still and entered into negotiations with the big streaming giants, including Hulu, Amazon Prime, Yahoo and so on.

Surprisingly Netflix rejected Seinfield in 2015 despite the streaming site paying a huge amount for Friends – another top comedy sitcom.

Is Seinfield on Amazon Prime?

Yes! You can catch Seinfield on Amazon Prime. All nine series, that’s 180 episodes, are available. At 23 minutes run time each you have plenty to binge. Season 1 is also available for £14.99 and episodes for £2.49.

Some of the best-loved episodes of Seinfeld include The Parking Garage and The Chinese Restaurant so make sure you catch those.

What to watch after Seinfield

If you liked Seinfield check out Curb YouR Enthusiasm or Arrested Development, which is on Netflix.

