When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? When it starts plus best deals and tips

Amazon keeps adding new offers to the list for its fifth annual sales extravaganza, despite Prime Day not starting until mid-July.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day 2019 will last 48 hours, making it the longest Prime Day in Amazon’s history.

With so many offers it can get confusing, so we’ve broken down what you need to know.

First up, remember you have to be signed up to Amazon Prime to access the deals, there’s a 30-day trial then it’s £7.99 a month or £79 for a year’s subscription. Sign up for your trial and Amazon Prime account. Download the Amazon app to track offers too.

While its called ‘day’, Prime Day actually takes place over two days, from Monday 15th to Tuesday 16th July.

However, new deals will come out every day until then, so it’s worth adding anything you’d have your eye on to your Amazon Wish List so that you’ll receive notifications if your top picks are included in a deal.

Amazon has already set deals live ahead of Prime Day, but the official deals won’t launch until 15th July. It all kicks off 12am PT.

There’s also the Amazon Prime Day concert with Taylor Swift on 11th July 2am UK time.

What are the early Amazon Prime Day deals?

You can access and view the early Amazon Prime Day deals now. There are several Prime Day preview deals. Just remember that some of the deals will drop further for the actual day.

There’s also deals on devices with the Echo Dot £69.99 down from £109.99.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

There’s 20 per cent off Amazon brands, 40% off some fashion brands and devices are discounted. If you’re already thinking of getting something like an Echo dot or a device it may be a good time to sign up and get a good offer on it. There’s also 30 per cent off on Amazon everyday essentials.

Amazon Music Unlimited also is on offer with four months for 99p. Movies are also on offer with rented movies on special offer.

Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

No, you have to sign up to a free trial or Amazon Prime day account. All the deals are available online at: www.amazon.co.uk/primeday. If you sign up early you get access to the Amazon Prime Day concert on July 11.

Will other retailers offer deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, eBay’s even has the Crash Sale a joke after Amazon crashed on Prime Day in previous years. Nordstrom, Curry’s and Dell are also taking part.

Will there be an Amazon Music Prime Day concert?

Last year there was an Amazon Prime Day concert led by Ariana Grande, this year Taylor Swift leads the line-up. She’s joined by Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA.

How do I get the best deals for Amazon Prime Day?

Keep checking back for daily deals – these are the offers that are usually released in the lead up to Prime Day. Amazon will push the new hero deals

Track new deals –If you look at your Amazon App it allows early deal viewing. You can preview, track and shop for the limited time lightning deals as well as set up alerts for things you know you’ll want.

Categories – deals are sorted by the most-shopped for, so look at the categories to refine your search.

Lightning deals – you have to keep checking back for lightning deals to get the best ones. These are the discounted deals that are only available for a set time and limited amounts.