  3. Why isn’t Holby City on tonight? When will it be shown?

Why isn’t Holby City on tonight? When will it be shown?

England take on the USA in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup

Holby City becomes a casualty (see what we did there?) of BBC1’s sports coverage as it vacates its usual Tuesday-night time slot to make way for England’s Women’s World Cup semi-final clash with the US live from 7:30pm.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Holby has been postponed – viewers may recall that it also made way for the Conservative Party leadership debate.

As recompense, BBC1 will be broadcasting two episodes next week: on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th July at 8pm. (If you’re a viewer in Scotland, the Tuesday 9th July episode will be shown at 10:30pm.)

You can read the synopses for both instalments below:

Tuesday 9th July 2019

Determined to put his troubles behind him, Cameron tries to prove himself to Kian, but when the pair clash over teaching methods, Evan steps in and manipulates the situation. Xavier is frustrated that Donna still isn’t speaking to him, while Hanssen tries to get to the bottom of Carole’s problems.

Wednesday 10th July 2019

Chloe’s day is thrown into chaos when Evan is attacked, and with his life on the line, he asks her a surprising question. Dominic is put under pressure when a surprise visitor arrives at Holby looking for Lofty. Wanting to keep his marriage intact, Dominic is forced to make a difficult decision. After a night of partying together, Serena and Fleur Fanshawe are thrown together to help a patient on AAU.

18359633-high_res-holby-city
