Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel stars in first trailer for Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series

Move over, Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, because a new generation of star-crossed lovers is taking on the Four Weddings and a Funeral name – and this time, it’s Millennial.

The new take on the theme of love, matrimonial blowouts and awkward encounters comes from The Office star and writer Mindy Kaling, who has transformed the Richard Curtis/Mike Newell movie into a 10-part streaming series starring Game of Thrones’ Natalie Emmanuel and Doctor Who’s Nikesh Patel.

And now, a new trailer has been released to show us exactly what we can expect from Kaling’s reimagining, showing what happens when Emmanuel’s Maya accidentally falls for “Ryan Gosling dipped in caramel” Kash (Patel), despite the fact that he’s already seeing one of her closest friends. Whoops…

Cheers to relationships made to last… or not. 🥂 You’re invited to the series premiere of #FourWeddingsAndAFuneral on July 31, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/upLIDHpA5d — Four Weddings and a Funeral (@4WeddingsOnHulu) July 1, 2019

Mad dashes to the airport, passionate declarations of love and various fancy parties ensue, and generally speaking it looks like a great expansion to the CXU (Curtis Extended Universe).

Whether UK fans will get to see this new take on a British classic is unclear – it’s airing on Hulu in the States, and the on-demand service doesn’t exist over here – but fingers crossed it’ll find a home on UK screens too.

Four Weddings and a Funeral comes to Hulu on 31st July