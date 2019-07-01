Who is Stevie Bradley? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor newbie with a wandering eye for Lucie

He’s swapped student life for a summer in the villa – and a potential run-in with ex-islander and sandwich man Joe. But is there more to this disorganised student than meets the eye?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stevie Bradley…

Meet Stevie…

Age: 21

From: Isle of Man

Job: Student

Instagram: @stevie_bradley1

Who is Stevie?

He’s a self-proclaimed charmer

“I’m charming, friendly and laid back. In terms of bad traits, I’m very disorganised, I’ve got no filter and I’m an overthinker.”

But will he be loyal…

“I probably would have a wandering eye in the villa but my head wouldn’t turn from someone I felt I had a proper spark with, I wouldn’t ruin anything by jumping ship.”

His definition of bro-code?

“Not trying to graft on their partner” – so let’s hope he doesn’t crack on to Amy and Amber as he thinks he’ll strike up a bromance with Curtis and Michael.

What – and who – is Stevie looking for in the villa?

Long version: “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and is up for a good laugh. I want someone to go on dates with and have a good time with.”

Short version: “Lucie would be my number one.”