Who is Casualty’s Ellen Thomas? All you need to know about the star playing Jacob’s mum Omo

Casualty will air heartbreaking scenes tonight as Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) loses his mum Omo, who dies in his arms following her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. The BBC1 medical drama has charted the pair’s fractious mother-son relationship these past few weeks, with Jacob desperate to know more about family secrets that Omo would rather keep hidden. But will Jacob be able to get answers before his mother dies?

Speaking about the upcoming scenes, Venn recently revealed to Inside Soap that his character will be able to heal old wounds before Omo passes away:

“Jacob does feel a sense of solace that his mum is able to open up to him. Jacob wants his mother to love him as much as he loves her, so to have that and to gain closure is hugely powerful. However, to have her die in his arms is devastating – it’s making me emotional just thinking about it.”

Where have you seen actress Ellen Thomas before?

Veteran star Ellen Thomas is best known for her roles on EastEnders, where she’s appeared in four different roles. In 1990, she appeared as Pearl Chadwick before returning as Estella Hulton in 2002, Grace Oluunmi between 2010 and then finally as Claudette Hubbard (2015-2016).

Thomas also played school secretary Liz Webb in all four series of C4 comedy-drama Teachers and was a regular in in acclaimed BBC2 sitcom Rev as Adoha Onyeka.

Her screen credits date back to 1980 and a guest role in ITV’s trailblazing police drama The Gentle Touch. This was followed by roles in a wide range of TV drama and comedy, including French and Saunders, The Lenny Henry Show, Grange Hill, Mount Pleasant, New Tricks and Midsomer Murders.

Thomas has also made two appearances in Doctor Who, first as Clockwork Woman in The Girl in the Fireplace and then as Carmen in Planet of the Dead, where she prophetically warned David Tennant’s incarnation of the Doctor that “his time is ending…”

Casualty can be seen tonight on BBC1 at 8.25pm