Yasmeen attacked as Geoff’s dark side takes hold in Coronation Street

The romance between Coronation Street‘s Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) and Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) turns decidedly sinister in upcoming episodes following a shock attack that exposes an increasingly scary controlling streak in the genial waiter.

Yasmeen annoys her put-out partner when she’s late home for a dinner party he’s planned with his son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and daughter-in-law Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) on Monday 24th June, after losing track of time at a wine tasting with pal Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill).

Grumpy Geoff is not impressed when his lady rolls in somewhat merry having ignored a series of annoyed text messages wondering where she is, and when their guests go home he lays into stunned Yasmeen for humiliating him and announces he’s sleeping in the spare room.

The morning after, on Wednesday 26th June, Yasmeen is hung over and mortified but mean Mr Metcalfe ignores her attempts at an apology and sabotages Ryan Connor’s mixing desk at Speed Daal – then blames her for it! When upset Yasmeen heads out to bank the restaurant takings she’s mugged by a hooded assailant and dragged into an alleyway.

The attacker flees and Tracy Barlow comes to her shaken neighbour’s aid, escorting her back home and calling the police. Geoff gets wind of her ordeal and races to her side promising to look after her and refusing to let her return to work. But when Yasmeen goes against his wishes, Geoff is angry she has disobeyed him and silently seethes…

Does Geoff stage a burglar to scare Yasmeen?

Later Geoff is perversely pleased to be able to go into protective mode again when Yasmeen says she thinks she was followed home after work and uses her vulnerability to his advantage, telling her how much she needs him and not to let her out of his sight, to the point where he doesn’t want her leaving the house without his say-so.

When Yasmeen’s mugger is tracked down and arrested on Friday 28th June she’s given a confidence boost and feels ready to face the world again, which only forces Geoff to up the ante to keep her in line. Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya brings some mates – including Ryan – back to the house after a night out and Yas has a ball joining in with the fun, sinking a few drinks with the youngsters while her fella is tucked up in bed.

Unsurprisingly, Geoff is angered at his other half’s unruly behaviour when he’s woken by the racket, and he comes downstairs demanding she call it a night. Alya then falls asleep on the sofa and doesn’t see a gloved hand open a drawer in the living room to remove a box of expensive jewellery and old photographs…

Is Geoff going to frightening lengths to exert a psychological hold over Yasmeen? Is she in danger of being trapped in a coercive, abusive relationship?

