How do I get the Love Island app and how does it work?

Love Island is back with a brand-new series, promising mugs, melts, bantz and grafting galore. And in case more than two months of back-to-back TV coverage isn’t enough to satiate your fix, there’s another way to stay up to date with the goings-on at the villa: the Love Island app.

How do you download the Love Island App?

The app is available for free to Apple iOS and Android users. You can download the Love Island App from the iTunes App Store here or on Play Store here.

How to use the Love Island App and how to vote

The app which, like the main show, is sponsored by Uber Eats, has been revamped for series 5.

The main tabs at the top of the app are split between Latest, Discover and More.

The Latest tab shows all the latest goings-on in the villa, with quizzes, previews, polls and listicles.

The Discover tab has profiles of all the islanders, as well as their introduction videos in addition to a few more quizzes.

The More tab has tips on the ITV Hub+ explaining how to watch abroad, as well as links to pre-order the Love Island album, play the official Love Island game, buy tickets for Love Island: The Experience, and enter a competition to win £40,000 and a trip to Majorca.

The bottom of the app is made up of four further sub-sections : Home, Style, Vote and Shop.

The Home tab speaks for itself, taking you back to the front of whatever tab you’re in.

The Style tab shows the swimwear worn by the Islanders themselves, which are available to buy from I Saw It First’s Love Island collection.

Arguably the most important sub-section, the Vote tab contains information on how to vote on the show. Voting is free from your app and you can vote once per device in each voting window. Up to six devices can be registered to one account.

The Shop tab is where you can buy all your Love Island merch for this year – which includes personalised suitcases, bottles and make-up bags, as well as make-up, sunglasses and other accessories.

Love Island returns Monday 3rd June on ITV2