Alison Hammond guest stars in Hollyoaks – will she expose Maxine’s lie?
This Morning's bubbly presenter is the latest in a line of celeb cameos for the soap
A familiar face arrives in Hollyoaks village on Thursday 13th June (E4 showing) when TV host Alison Hammond (yes, the real one) arrives with a camera crew to interview Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) after the deceitful mum impulsively calls a This Morning phone-in telling her sob story about having a terminal illness.
Bubbly Alison bursts into town with a cheque for £5,000 raised by concerned This Morning viewers who have rallied round for Ms Minniver, who they believe is dying and may not live long enough to marry boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).
Of course viewers know it’s a sham as troubled Maxine is in the grip of Munchausen’s Syndrome, a personality disorder in which sufferers feel so neglected and insecure they deliberately fake illness in order to garner attention.
Maxine’s shocking fib that she is seriously unwell is spiralling out of control, and with Damon proposing to her in the belief she has a degenerative disease the bride-to-be is becoming increasingly addicted to the sympathy her ‘condition’ is generating.
Will the guilt at fooling This Morning’s caring viewers to the tune of five grand make Maxine come clean?
Soap celebrity cameos are a semi-regular occurrence (although the least said about Lorraine Kelly’s poorly-received Coronation Street turn the better…) but Hollyoaks in particular have pulled out the stops to entice some pretty high-profile famous faces – Hammond now joins these hallowed ranks…
In a neat spot of cross-Channel 4 promotion, Crufts Extra – companion programme to coverage of the famous dog show – filmed a behind-the-scenes-at-Hollyoaks spot in February 2018 and presenter Alan Carr shot a non-speaking cameo, which aired a few months later and saw the Chatty Man nonchalantly walking his real life dogs Bev and Joyce through the village as he listened in on a juicy row between Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry).
The Made in Chelsea star made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance as a glorified extra clad in doctor’s scrubs in the background of a hospital scene in May 2018. Despite having no lines he claimed to be very nervous, while Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) confessed she wasn’t fazed at working with the posh prince as she didn’t have a clue he was famous. “Unless they’ve been on Farming Today or Radio 4 I don’t know who any celebrity is.”
