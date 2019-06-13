EastEnders airs double bill in schedule change

EastEnders will be showing an extra episode on Thursday 13th June as coverage of the Women’s World Cup football tournament interferes with the soap’s schedules for a second week in a row.

In addition to the usual 7.30pm instalment there’s a second helping at 8.30pm which will be our final visit of the week to Walford as there is no episode in the usual Friday slot on Friday 14th June.

England face Argentina in their second match of this year’s Women’s World Cup event on Friday 14th June with live coverage starting at 7.30pm on BBC1 live from Stade Oceane in Le Havre (kick off at 8.00pm).

Thursday’s double bill features two significant comebacks. First, the return after 16 years of Nita Mistry (Bindya Solanki), ex-wife of Robbie Jackson (Dean Gaffney) who returns to fight for their son Sami who Rob is desperately trying to stop returning to India. Plus, the first appearance of the recast Bobby Beale as Clay Milner Russell takes over the role following the teenager’s stint in prison for killing big sister Lucy.

Fans can also look forward to the sight of the Carters, including Mick (Danny Dyer), dressed as the Spice Girls as they attend the iconic girl band’s London concert. Will a flat tyre put a spanner in the works, or will the gang get what they really, really want?

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

It’s business as usual from Monday 17th June when the soap reverts to its normal slot of 8.oopm – but with a slight amendment on Friday 21st June when it airs slightly later than normal at 8.30pm.

Next week’s drama focuses on Bobby settling back into Albert Square, with Max Branning (Jake Wood) vowing revenge for being framed for the lad’s crime, and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) being kidnapped as he discovers old flame Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is pregnant, possibly with his baby.

Will Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discover his employee had a fling with his missus as well as getting his daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) up the duff-duff?

