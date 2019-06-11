Body dug up in Hollyoaks as Breda’s killing spree exposed?

Hollyoaks serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) is at risk of being busted on Monday 17th June (E4 showing) when the village teens head to the nasty nanny’s pig farm – will they discover the body of missing teacher Louis Loveday who is buried beneath the mud?

Nosey Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) finds a photo album Breda leaves at the Osborne house and cheekily leafs through it with Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant). When they find pictures of her family’s pig farm, bored Juliet dares reluctant Brooke and mates Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) to sneak over there and check it out.

Before they leave, young Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) catches the gang and wants to know where they’re going – Brooke tells him but swears her foster brother to secrecy…

As the schoolkids snoop around the farm trying to scare each other, they have no idea they are mucking about on the grave of their old deputy head teacher Mr Loveday, one of the ‘bad dads’ (see also Russ Owen, Glenn Donovan, Carl Costello and Mac Nightingale) Breda abducted and murdered for his poor parenting.

The chilling childminder convinced Louis’ family he had left the country after being dumped at the altar by Leela Lomax for cheating on her with ex-wife Simone Loveday and her sister Martine Deveraux – with the grim truth being she held him captive at the farm for weeks before bludgeoning him to death and putting him in the ground…

Back in the village, Breda is in the pub with Jack unaware he is about to propose, but when she sees Charlie with the photo album he spills the beans about where the teens have gone and she reels.

Aghast to think her killing spree will be exposed if the group start digging (literally), Breda races to the scene of her crimes and on Tuesday 19th June (E4) finds Imran and Juliet causing chaos as they lark around with a discarded wheelchair and leg brace – not realising it belonged to doomed Louis…

Will there be a gruesome discovery at the pig farm? Is Breda’s reign of terror as the bad father murderer finally at an end?