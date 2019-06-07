What time is Emmerdale on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Centring on a group of families living in the fictional village Emmerdale in the Yorkshire Dales, the long-running soap was first broadcast in 1972 under the then-title Emmerdale Farm.

What days of the week is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale usually airs on Mondays – Fridays, while a double bill is usually scheduled on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

What time is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm on ITV, before Coronation Street airs at 7.30pm.

Can I live stream Emmerdale online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Emmerdale on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Emmerdale episodes if I miss them live?

You’re in luck — if you’re in the UK, episodes of Emmerdale remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Emmerdale on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Emmerdale by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Emmerdale tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 3rdJune : Kim gets off on the wrong foot with Jamie’s secret wife Andrea when she nearly knocks her off her horse! A spark develops between Jai and Laurel at the factory – is romance blossoming?

Tuesday 4thJune (7.00pm) : Victoria tells a stunned Robert and Diane that she doesn’t want a termination – she’s keeping Lee’s baby. Jacob refuses to give up on Maya.

Tuesday 4thJune (8.00pm) : The locals reel when Victoria explains she was raped after the night out in Hotten, with Matty, Chas, ellis and Charity struggling to take in the news.

Wednesday 5thJune : Maya spies on Jacob from the shadows and is caught by Pollard who threatens to call the police! But when he offers her an ultimatum, what will the abuser’s next move be?

Thursday 6thJune (7.00pm) : Kim is frosty with daughter-in-law Andrea as the Tate women vie for Jamie’s attention. Elsewhere, David is finding it difficult to cope with recent events.

Thursday 6thJune (8.00pm) : Bernice worries Liam has got something to hide when he reacts badly to the mention of his late ex-wife. Nicola gets in her sister’s ear and makes her paranoid – is Liam pulling the wool over Bernice’s eyes?

Friday 7thJune : David’s strange behaviour arouses suspicion, but what is he up to? Finally, Charity is delighted by Vanessa’s efforts to find them a new home but the pair have a big decision to make.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip, news and plot information for Emmerdale on our hub.

Who is the Emmerdale showrunner?

Former ITV drama commissioner Jane Hudson is the executive producer of Emmerdale. Kate Brooks and Laura Shaw join her as series producers.

Is Emmerdale a real place?

Sorry to burst your bubble, Emmerdale fans — it’s a fictional village in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

The series has been filmed at ITV Yorkshire’s Leeds studios ever since the series’ inception. Location shooting is filmed at the purpose-built set on the Harewood estate, while various other locations in Yorkshire have been used over the years.

Can I visit the set of Emmerdale?

Yep, you can visit the outdoor Emmerdale village set. It’s a 90-minute outdoor walking tour, where you can take pictures and discover the behind-the-scenes world of your favourite Yorkshire soap opera. For more information on tour dates, tickets, timings and prices, click here.

Where can I watch classic Emmerdale clips?

You can watch a variety of classic Emmerdale clips on the ITV Hub here.

Where can I watch video previews of Emmerdale episodes?

Our Emmerdale spoilers videos are updated every week:

Who’s in the cast of Emmerdale?

Some of the best known current cast members include:

