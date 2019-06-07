EastEnders summer trailer teases Keanu kidnap and first look at Adrian Edmondson

EastEnders released a brand new trailer on Thursday 6th June teasing some of the most sizzling stories set to steam up the screens for summer 2019.

Debuting on the soap’s official social network platforms, the exciting clip gave fans a first look at two much-anticipated new arrivals played by a couple of genuine casting coups.

First we have comedy legend Adrian Edmondson as Daniel, a new love interest for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), along with Richard Graham, star of Hollywood movies including Titanic and Gangs of New York, as Jonno, estranged father of Highway brothers Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Callum (Tony Clay).

There’s another newcomer in the form of the recast Bobby Beale, now played by Clay Milner Russell. What reception will Lucy Beale’s killer receive in the Square when he’s released from jail?

Heart-throb Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is shown in a sticky situation as he’s kidnapped – but who is behind it? The muscly mechanic is set to reignite his romance with pregnant girlfriend Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), unaware he may have got her stepmum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) also up the duff-duff.

Has Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) found out his employee has been bedding not only his daughter, but his wife – with both carrying his child? Could he be exacting some terrible revenge?

Also glimpsed in the trailer is a look at Walford’s first Pride event, airing next month and coming hot off the heels of the launch of EastEnders’ first ever gay bar The Prince Albert, which opens it’s doors next week as Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) relaunches Kim Fox’s (Tameka Empson) defunct drinking den The Albert.

