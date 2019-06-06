Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition RT private view

Radio Times has once again joined forces with the Royal Academy of Arts to offer 200 RT readers the opportunity to attend a private viewing of the annual Summer Exhibition in London on Thursday 1 August 2019 from 6.30-9pm.

Tickets cost £25 per person and include exclusive after-hours access to the RA Summer Exhibition, a complimentary drink, a welcome from a member of the Radio Times team and a talk by a Royal Academy expert. In addition, attendees will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount in the RA Shop on the evening of the event.

Your evening’s programme

6.30pm Arrival and complimentary glass of wine or soft drink

7pm Welcome talk by a member of the Radio Times team and a talk by a Royal Academy expert

7.30-9pm Private View – with a chance to speak with an RA expert and members of the RT team

The RA Shop will be open all evening, offering a 10% discount to guests.

To book, please call 020 7300 8090* quoting Radio Times Summer Exhibition or click here.

Image credit – 250th Summer Exhibition, 2018, Royal Academy of Arts. Photo by James Harris.

Terms and conditions *RA booking line is not Freephone; charges will depend on the contract of the caller. Local charges may apply and charges from mobile networks vary. Offer open to Radio Times readers. Offer available online and by telephone. If you require any assistance about the event (such as information about wheelchair access or if you are hearing or visually impaired) call 020 7300 5732 or email access@royal academy. Event capacity limited to 200 tickets. Tickets subject to availability. Booking paid for in advance and non-refundable. 10% shop discount only available on the night and is not refundable on non-RA publications, limited edition items and sale items.