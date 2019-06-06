How well do you know The Crown?

<section><h2></h2> <p>How well do you know the history of The Crown?</p> <p></p> <p>You might be a fan of Netflix's The Crown, but do you know the history behind it? Take our quiz and discover just how well you've been paying attention...</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p><span style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">How many years was Winston Churchill prime minister for?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent;">What the real-life family nickname of King George VI, father to Queen Elizabeth II? </span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">How many people in Britain watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II? </span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Who became prime minister after Winston Churchill resigned?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>What was the profession of Galina Ulanova, the woman whose photograph the Queen discovers hidden in Philip’s briefcase?</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">Which custom did the Queen adopt after Lord Altrincham urged her to ‘modernise’ the monarchy?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">Where did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor visit in 1937, later causing controversy for the royal family?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">What was the name of the school where both Prince Philip and later Prince Charles studied? </span></p></section><section><p></p> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">Why did the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, have to resign?</span></p></section><section><p></p> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">In which African country did the famously Queen dance the foxtrot in 1961?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="color: rgb(51, 51, 51);">What year was Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, born?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>When did the Kennedys visit Buckingham Palace?</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Oops... you should probably go back and rewatch The Crown</p> <p></p> <p>Which, let's face it, isn't too hard</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>"History Queen"</p> <p></p> <p>You've certainly paid attention — are you sure you're not a member of the royal family? Fergie, is that you?</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>A right royal effort</p> <p></p> <p>Not bad – but could you earn full marks before The Crown series three?</p></section>

