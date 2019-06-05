Will Sinead die? Rob Mallard speaks out on Coronation Street exit rumours

Rumours persist about the future of Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) on Coronation Street, with reports the character will die of cancer being neither confirmed or denied by the show – but co-star Rob Mallard, aka Daniel Osbourne, has spoken out about his on-screen partner’s potential tragic fate.

“You want a happy ending as the outcome and I had hoped for that,” the actor told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, “although it doesn’t often make good TV for everyone to be getting along, does it? But in an ideal world I’d prefer it to be that way.”

Mallard would not be drawn on the topic of whether McGlynn was leaving but has clearly considered the subsequent impact it would make. “Is she going? You tell me! They’ve been quite closeted about the storyline. I have been told it’s going to be intense so have been preparing myself.

“If Katie did leave I’d really miss working with her. You build a working relationship with someone and you don’t want to lose that. We are mates off screen though so I’d still see her. People thought Daniel and Sinead were the next Ken and Deirdre and it seemed to be building up to that. It still could be…”

Viewers’ heartstrings have been tugged over the past year as they’ve witnessed Sinead cope with cancer during pregnancy, before the perilously premature birth of son Bertie who endured a fight for life as the new mum continued to battle her illness. In what has already been an emotionally draining storyline, Mallard admits he has thought about how Daniel would react if the worst happens to his other half.

“He couldn’t think about moving on with another love interest I imagine, Daniel would need to be moping and pining and standing on the edge of a blustery cliff looking mournful. You’d have to get all of that out of the way first!”

